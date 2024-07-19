Over last day 130 combat engagements were recorded, most of them were in Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Kurakhove and Lyman sectors - General Staff

Fighting continues along almost the entire contact line. Ukrainian soldiers are holding back enemy attacks. Our artillery, reconnaissance, aviation and unmanned systems are depleting the enemy's forces.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday, 18 July, the enemy launched three missile attacks with four missiles and 73 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, using, in particular, 101 GABs. In addition, it carried out 4,675 attacks, 139 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes near the settlements of Lyptsi, Vovchanski Khutory, Starytsia, Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove in Kharkiv region; Siversk, Lyman, Tymofiivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Vovche, Kostiantynivka, Yelizavetivka, Berestky, Kostiantynopil, Novoselivka Persha, Chasiv Yar, Pivnichne, Toretsk, Oleksandropil, Shevchenko, Velyka Novosilka, Urozhaine in Donetsk region; Pyatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia.

Strikes on the enemy

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces conducted 16 strikes on the enemy's military equipment and manpower, destroying two command posts, two air defence facilities, four radar and electronic warfare stations.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 980 casualties over the past day. Ukrainian troops also neutralised five tanks, 19 armoured combat vehicles, 55 artillery systems, one air defence system, 42 operational and tactical UAVs, three cruise missiles and 76 vehicles.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued offensive and assault operations. There were 12 combat engagements in the area. All of them took place in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk. The occupants actively used bomber aircraft for attacks.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of attacks in the last day totalled 11. Defence forces repelled all enemy assaults near Synkivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops stopped 14 occupants' attacks near Makiivka, Nevske, Torske and Terny.

In the Siverskyi sector, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled five assault attacks. The enemy tried to advance near Pereyizne, Spirne and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped six enemy attempts to break through our defences. The occupiers, with the support of aviation, made their main efforts in the area of Chasiv Yar.

Read more: Russian army advances in Kalynivka, Donetsk region - Deep State

Yesterday, the invaders continued to be active in the Toretsk sector. In total, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 20 times in the areas of Pivnichne, Toretsk and New York. They carried out air strikes with anti-aircraft gunships and unguided aerial missiles.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 27 assaults and attacks in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Umanske and Yasnobrodivka, where the invaders, supported by air power, tried to force our units out of their positions.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped enemy attacks near Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 15 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, six combat engagements took place in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka, and the enemy was not successful.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Three aggressor attacks were repelled by Ukrainian troops.

Situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the occupiers maintain a military presence, shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities in Ukraine.

Read more: Lack of equipment and weapons, distribution of experienced soldiers, calculation that Russians will flee, as they did year earlier - main reasons for failure of counteroffensive in 2023 - BBC