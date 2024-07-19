Great Britain will double its support to Ukraine - Starmer

Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer said that his country will double its support to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

He called Zelenskyy's visit to Downing Street "a real event in history."

"This is a very, very important meeting for us and we are very happy to see you here. It is a great pleasure and a privilege to welcome you to Downing Street this morning. This is a real piece of history," said the Prime Minister of Great Britain.

Starmer emphasized the unwavering support of Ukraine from Great Britain. According to him, Russia's aggression is "unforgivable and cannot go unpunished."

The prime minister also said that Britain would "double" its support for Ukraine, and confirmed that this morning he had accepted an invitation to visit Ukraine again in the future.

