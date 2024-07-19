Zelenskyy discusses with Starmer situation at front and need to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

He announced this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, together with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, we discussed several important issues. Among the main ones is the situation at the front, the need for long-range weapons to be able to protect the lives of our people," he said.

Zelenskyy also told Starmer about the approved Maritime Security Strategy of Ukraine.

"We will continue to work together to strengthen our maritime coalition. Ukraine will always be grateful to the United Kingdom for supporting our independence and the lives of our people," the Ukrainian President added.

Read more: Great Britain will double its support to Ukraine - Starmer

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that his country would double its support for Ukraine.