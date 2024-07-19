Occupiers’ Su-25 is destroyed in Donetsk region - OSGT Khortytsia
Warriors - anti-aircraft gunners from the Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko destroyed a Russian Su-25 in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the OSGT Khortytsia, Censor.NET reports.
"In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian troops shot down a Russian Su-25 combat aircraft that was trying to shell the positions of the Defense Forces. It is worth emphasizing that soldiers - anti-aircraft gunners from a Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko, destroyed another Su-25 attack aircraft, which is already burning in the steppes of Ukrainian Donbas," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password