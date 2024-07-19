ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7946 visitors online
News War
6 220 29

Occupiers’ Su-25 is destroyed in Donetsk region - OSGT Khortytsia

Збитий російський Су-25

Warriors - anti-aircraft gunners from the Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko destroyed a Russian Su-25 in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the OSGT Khortytsia, Censor.NET reports.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian troops shot down a Russian Su-25 combat aircraft that was trying to shell the positions of the Defense Forces. It is worth emphasizing that soldiers - anti-aircraft gunners from a Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko, destroyed another Su-25 attack aircraft, which is already burning in the steppes of Ukrainian Donbas," the statement said.

Read more: Pokrovsk direction remains hottest, but Russians have reduced their offensive actions here - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Author: 

air force (567) Khortytsia (269) elimination (5399)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 