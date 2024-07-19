Occupiers’ Su-25 is destroyed in Donetsk region - OSGT Khortytsia

Warriors - anti-aircraft gunners from the Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko destroyed a Russian Su-25 in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the OSGT Khortytsia, Censor.NET reports.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian troops shot down a Russian Su-25 combat aircraft that was trying to shell the positions of the Defense Forces. It is worth emphasizing that soldiers - anti-aircraft gunners from a Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko, destroyed another Su-25 attack aircraft, which is already burning in the steppes of Ukrainian Donbas," the statement said.

