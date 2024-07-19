Farion was shot on street in Lviv, she was taken away by ambulance - media (updated)

In Lviv, Iryna Farion was shot at on Masaryk Street.

This was reported by journalists and deputy Ihor Zinkevych, Censor.NET reports.

The linguist is alive but in critical condition. She was taken away by an ambulance.

There is currently no official confirmation, we are waiting for details.

According to media reports, Farion is in critical condition in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to ZAXID.NET, "the patient was admitted to the hospital around 8 p.m. in the emergency department with a gunshot wound. At the time of admission, her condition was extremely critical. The patient is being treated as an emergency patient."

The shooter, according to local public media, was seen by neighbors. "Farion was shot by a guy of 20-25 years old. He was waiting for her at the exit, had a gun without a suppressor, and was wearing gloves.