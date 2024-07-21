During week, 7,620 occupiers were eliminated and 1,391 units of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed. INFOGRAPHICS
During the week from July 14 to 21, 2024, the losses of the Russian army amounted to about 7,620 personnel.
As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk.
As noted, the weapons / military equipment of the Russian troops also suffered significant losses:
- 60 tanks;
- 152 combat armored vehicles;
- 324 artillery systems;
- 2 MLRS;
- 6 air defense systems;
- 498 units of auto equipment;
- 50 units of special equipment.
In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed an enemy plane, 4 missiles, and 294 unmanned aerial vehicles.
Also remind, in general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 566,710 Russian invaders.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password