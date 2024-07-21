During week, 7,620 occupiers were eliminated and 1,391 units of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed. INFOGRAPHICS

During the week from July 14 to 21, 2024, the losses of the Russian army amounted to about 7,620 personnel.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk.

As noted, the weapons / military equipment of the Russian troops also suffered significant losses:

60 tanks;

152 combat armored vehicles;

324 artillery systems;

2 MLRS;

6 air defense systems;

498 units of auto equipment;

50 units of special equipment.

Read more: 154 occupiers’ air targets destroyed by Ukrainian Armed Forces air defense units over week

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed an enemy plane, 4 missiles, and 294 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Also remind, in general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 566,710 Russian invaders.