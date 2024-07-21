Water supply to occupied Donetsk stopped, water pipeline built by Russians is not working - National Resistance Centre

Due to a power outage in the Russian Federation, the supply of water to occupied Donetsk from the Don River has stopped.

This was reported by the National Resistance Centre (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Don-Donbas water pipeline built by the occupiers is not working.

"The Kremlin's policy continues to deprive residents of the Donetsk agglomeration of water. Residents of Donetsk have interruptions in water supply because the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas water pipeline is not functioning due to the hostilities. To solve the problem, the occupiers spent two years building a new water pipeline from the Don, but its capacity did not solve the problem, and water is still supplied to Donetsk on schedule.

Now, due to the power cut in Russia, the pumping stations of the newly constructed canal are out of order and the water supply system has stopped completely. Repairs will take months, and the water situation in the occupied territories has deteriorated," the NRC said.

The National Resistance Centre notes that, according to international law, it is the occupier who is responsible for ensuring the livelihoods in the occupied territories.