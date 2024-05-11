In occupied Donetsk, bomb hit Paradise restaurant, where Russian occupiers were celebrating ’DPR Day’: At least 5 people killed. PHOTOS

On Saturday, 11 May, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Donetsk. A restaurant where Russian militants were celebrating the 10th anniversary of the proclamation of the so-called "DPR" was hit.

"In occupied Donetsk, an arrival at the gathering place of the 'DPR' militants, who gathered to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the proclamation of the 'DPR'," wrote Ukrainian journalist Denis Kazansky.

Russian propaganda media reported that the attack was allegedly carried out with HIMARS MLRS at the Paradise restaurant in the Leninsky district of the city.





In addition, a car rally was planned near the restaurant to mark the anniversary of the pseudo-referendum. However, the occupiers cancelled the event after the explosions.

The so-called mayor of occupied Donetsk, Alexey Kulemzin, did not comment on the situation, but wrote that it was "loud in Donetsk".

According to Typical Donetsk, according to preliminary information, 5 occupants were killed and 6 others were wounded as a result of the Paradise attack.







