Explosion was heard in Poltava, enemy attacked Poltava region (updated)
On the evening of 5 May 2024, an explosion occurred in Poltava during an air raid alert.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Before that, the Air Force informed about a high-speed target in the direction of the Poltava region.
‘Poltava - take cover!’ - the message read.
In turn, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Philip Pronin, called for calm.
‘Stay in the shelter until the air raid alert is cancelled!’ he said to the citizens.
‘Russians have no holidays, nothing is sacred. On Easter, the enemy attacked the Poltava region. The sounds of an explosion were heard within Poltava district. Preliminary, there were no casualties. More details later,’ Pronin said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password