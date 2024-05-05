Car blown up in Berdiansk, organiser of torture chamber Ananievsky eliminated - DIU. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 5 May, a car of a local traitor was blown up in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, and an employee of the occupation penal colony, Evgeniy Ananievskyi, was killed.

According to the Russian investigation, on 5 May 2024, an unknown person planted an improvised explosive device under the vehicle of an employee of a penal colony in the city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, where it detonated. The victim died at the scene from his injuries.





According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the organiser of the torture chamber was killed in occupied Berdiansk.

"On 5 May 2024, at about 9:40 a.m., a Ford Kuga belonging to Yevhen Ananievskyi exploded in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region," the statement said.

According to the DIU, Ananievsky is one of the organisers of torture chambers on the territory of Berdiansk penal colony No. 77, where he held his occupation position.

Evgeniy Ananievsky, who was involved in the torture of Ukrainian prisoners, is killed in a bomb attack.

"The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that every war crime will be punished with justice," the DIU sums up.

