Explosions occurred in Mariupol and Berdiansk - Andriushchenko. PHOTO

A series of explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Mariupol and Berdiansk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, in his telegram channel.

"Berdiansk. Koloniia district. According to information from our partners, the epicentre is in the area of the Dormash plant, where the occupiers are located. Ambulances are already there," said the mayor's adviser.

According to him, the first explosion occurred at 8:15 p.m., after which a fire started.

Later, Andriushchenko wrote that a series of explosions also occurred in the temporarily occupied Mariupol.

"Mariupol. It's loud. There are multiple explosions. Three explosions. One sounded like outflow, two sounded like an arrival," he said.

