In Kyiv, 20-year-old man fell into Dnieper River after cable broke on amusement ride. Search for him will continue on Monday. VIDEO

Today, on 21 July, a cable of a rappelling attraction across the Dnieper River broke in Kyiv, and rescuers are looking for a man who fell into the river.

This was stated by Pavlo Petrov, a spokesman for the Kyiv State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

The Kyiv State Emergency Service confirmed to the publication that the accident had indeed occurred. Specialists are working at the scene.

"Five divers, as well as a boat, are examining the water area where he is likely to have fallen. We are searching for him," said a spokesperson for the Kyiv State Emergency Service.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, rescuers are not looking for a man, but for a girl who fell into the Dnieper River because the cable of the attraction broke.

No further details are known at this time.

Updated information:

According to the police, a 20-year-old man was on the ride at the time of the tragic incident. The search for him is ongoing.

Investigators of the Pechersk Police Department opened criminal proceedings over the incident under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In particular, it is a violation of safety rules by a person who is obliged to comply with them, if this violation created a threat of death - Part 2 of Article 272 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and official negligence that caused the death of a person - Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The police are currently working at the scene, all circumstances are being established.

Updated

Later, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv reported that as of 21:25, the search and rescue operations had been completed, but the boy's body had not been found.