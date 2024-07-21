Russians are preparing to hold propaganda forum for young people in occupied territories of Ukraine - National Resistance Centre

The occupiers have planned to hold a propaganda youth forum in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by the National Resistance Centre (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

"We are talking about a Nazi sabbath called 'Yug molodoy' (South is young). It is attended by young ideological supporters of dictator Vladimir Putin, and joining it, according to the leaders of the movement, "guarantees career growth and successful education"," the NRC said.

As noted, the forum is to be held in Berdiansk, and according to the occupiers, it will be attended by 800 participants.

The NRC adds that Russian propagandists from among actors, bloggers and other Kremlin figures are expected to attend the forum.