Attempt to replace Biden with another candidate will face legal challenges, - Speaker Johnson

If the Democratic Party tries to nominate a new presidential candidate to replace Joe Biden, it will most likely face legal problems.

This was stated by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson, Censor.NET reports citing ABC News.

He noted that each state has its own system, and in some of them "it's impossible to just replace a candidate" for the US presidency.

He believes that it would be illegal under some state laws for "a handful of people to go into the back room" and replace him because they no longer like the candidate.

Read more: Top democrats believe Biden will soon withdraw from US presidential race - media

That's not how it's supposed to work. So I think they're going to face some legal obstacles in at least a few of those jurisdictions," Johnson said.

Given this, he added, the Democrats will face legal challenges, because "there will be compelling arguments that this should not happen."