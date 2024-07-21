Russia is increasingly using untrained irregulars, - UK Ministry of Defence

Russia is increasingly using irregular forces in offensive operations.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia is increasingly using pro-Russian irregulars in offensive operations. They are unprepared, untrained and lack artillery or air support, making them more vulnerable than their conventional counterparts," the statement said.

As an example, the British Ministry of Defence cites the Volunteer Corps, created in 2023, which consists of more than 20,000 reservists, mercenaries and ex-convicts.

It is noted that these forces serve in irregular units under a single command and control.

The Ministry of Defence notes that these formations have probably suffered proportionally higher losses over the past nine months compared to Russian regular units.