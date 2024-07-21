Ukrainian defenders destroyed enemy armoured vehicles along with tank crew. VIDEO

A two-storey grill on a Russian tank-shed did not protect the occupiers from the Ukrainian soldiers' attack.

The armoured vehicle was immobilised, the crew wanted to escape, but was covered by artillery fire right on the road. The soldiers of the 33rd separate mechanised brigade practised on the occupiers' equipment, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Defence forces control the situation around Chasiv Yar, enemy suffered losses and needs to regroup, - ’Khortytsia’ OSGT