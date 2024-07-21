ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5316 visitors online
News Video War
9 136 8

Ukrainian defenders destroyed enemy armoured vehicles along with tank crew. VIDEO

A two-storey grill on a Russian tank-shed did not protect the occupiers from the Ukrainian soldiers' attack.

The armoured vehicle was immobilised, the crew wanted to escape, but was covered by artillery fire right on the road. The soldiers of the 33rd separate mechanised brigade practised on the occupiers' equipment, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Defence forces control the situation around Chasiv Yar, enemy suffered losses and needs to regroup, - ’Khortytsia’ OSGT

Author: 

Russian Army (8948) elimination (4978)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 