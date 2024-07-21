Defence forces control the situation around Chasiv Yar, enemy suffered losses and needs to regroup, - ’Khortytsia’ OSGT

Russian troops are currently trying to dislodge the Defence Forces from their positions in the ChasivYar area in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region and advance, but are suffering significant losses.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops Nazar Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, units of the enemy's 98th Airborne Division, supported by units of the 200th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade (14th Army Corps of the Leningrad Military District), are acting against the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the Chasovoyarivsk sector, as well as the 11th Separate Air Assault Brigade and the 102nd Motorised Rifle Regiment (150th Motorised Rifle Division), units of the 217th and 331st Parachute Regiments of the 98th Airborne Division, which supported the units of the 102nd Motorised Rifle Regiment and the 11th Separate Air Assault Brigade.

During these attacks and assaults, the enemy suffered significant losses and needs at least "regrouping on the spot," the spokesman said.

He noted that the enemy is concentrating its efforts to break through the Ukrainian defences west of Bakhmut to reach the line along the canal, capture Chasiv Yar and create conditions for further advance towards the Kramatorsk agglomeration.

The situation around Chasiv Yar is such that the Defence Forces are in control of the situation, with active fighting going on every day," the Armed Forces said.

According to Voloshyn, 438 attacks were recorded in the area of Chasiv Yar alone over the past 24 hours (the highest number since 29 May 24). Enemy aircraft carried out 18 air strikes, dropping 27 UAVs, 22 of them in the Toretsk sector.

According to the spokesman, the enemy is conducting infantry assaults in the Toretsk sector without the use of armoured vehicles. The occupants are actively using aviation in this area, in particular, the areas around Pivnichne and Toretsk were bombed.

"It has been recorded that the units of the 132nd Brigade have a low moral and psychological state and there are facts of evasion from tasks. There is information that the occupiers intend to reinforce their units with two more brigades to conduct active operations. There is also information from intercepted radio exchanges between the occupiers that there are women in the enemy's subversive reconnaissance group," said Voloshyn.

The "Khortytsia" OSGT reported that 93 occupants were killed, 120 wounded and 1 captured in the Chasiv Yar and Toretsk directions over the last day. Also, 6 units of enemy equipment were destroyed, including two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers.

Earlier, the Khortytsia OSGT confirmed that the Defence Forces had withdrawn from Urozhaine in the Donetsk region.