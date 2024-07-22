Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 567,760 people (+1050 per day), 8284 tanks, 15,637 artillery systems, 15,980 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defence forces have eliminated 567,760 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.07.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 567760 (+1050) people,

tanks - 8284 (+18) units

armoured combat vehicles - 15980 (+17) units,

artillery systems - 15637 (+51) units,

MLRS - 1123 (+2) units,

air defence systems - 900 (+4) units

aircraft - 362 (+0) units

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 12475 (+73),

cruise missiles - 2401 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

motor vehicles and tankers - 21138 (+102) units

special equipment - 2637 (+21)

