Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 567,760 people (+1050 per day), 8284 tanks, 15,637 artillery systems, 15,980 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defence forces have eliminated 567,760 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.07.24 are approximately:
personnel - about 567760 (+1050) people,
tanks - 8284 (+18) units
armoured combat vehicles - 15980 (+17) units,
artillery systems - 15637 (+51) units,
MLRS - 1123 (+2) units,
air defence systems - 900 (+4) units
aircraft - 362 (+0) units
helicopters - 326 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 12475 (+73),
cruise missiles - 2401 (+0),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
motor vehicles and tankers - 21138 (+102) units
special equipment - 2637 (+21)
