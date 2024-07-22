In morning, occupants attacked Sadove in Kherson region, two wounded (updated)

In the morning, the Russian army attacked Sadove of the Kherson city territorial community.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko.

He noted that a 71-year-old woman was injured in the shelling. She is currently hospitalised with concussion, explosive and closed head injuries, and a shrapnel wound to the head.

See more: Occupiers dropped bombs on settlements in Donetsk region. Nine wounded. PHOTOS

Updated information

Later, the Kherson regional prosecutor's office reported that the number of victims of the morning shelling of Sadove village had increased to two.

"According to the investigation, on the morning of 22 July, the enemy launched an air strike on the village of Sadove. Two civilians were injured. A 71-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds and a 76-year-old man sustained thermal burns. Both were inside the house at the time of the attack," the statement said.

At least 5 private houses were also damaged in the settlement.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Military District Administration , the enemy shelled 16 localities over the past day. Antonivka, Komyshany, Pervomayske, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Kizomys, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Veletynske, Beryslav, Novoberislav, Olhivka, Burhunka, Tiahyntsi, Mykhailivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes.

"The Russian military hit a critical infrastructure facility, an educational institution, a printing house, a shop, a coffee shop and a service station; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 2 multi-storey buildings and 4 private houses. Outbuildings, garages and private cars were damaged. 9 people were injured," said Prokudin.