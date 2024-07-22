ENG
Occupiers dropped bombs on settlements in Donetsk region. Nine wounded. PHOTOS

On Monday, 22 July, Russian invaders attacked Kostiantynivka, Rozdolne, and Perebudova in the Donetsk region with air strikes. Nine people were injured.

This was reported by the press service of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

A 38-year-old shop assistant and two men aged 18 and 35 sustained mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds as a result of a racist attack on a residential neighbourhood in Kostiantynivka.

Russian troops also shelled Volnovakha district. Four civilians sustained injuries of varying severity in the village of Perestroika. At the time of the hostile shelling, they were on the territory of their own homes. Two women and two men were taken to a medical facility.

Two more people were injured in the village of Rozdolne.

Previously, the enemy conducted 9 air strikes on the settlements using UMPB D-30 SN guided bombs.

Damage to infrastructure was recorded. In particular, residential buildings, vehicles, a shop, a post office, a cafe, and a power line were damaged.

Pre-trial investigations have been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war by the Russian invaders (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The prosecutor's office also showed photos of the consequences of enemy shelling.

