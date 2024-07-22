Hlyboke village in Kharkiv region after Russian attacks. PHOTOS

After the offensive of Russian troops in the north of the Kharkiv region, the village of Hlyboke was destructed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the National Guard.

"The once cosy, picturesque and green village of Hlyboke, Kharkiv region. The photo shows the consequences of Russian aggression and Russian occupation. Glory to the Ukrainian soldiers who are fighting to prevent the tricolour plague from spreading throughout Ukraine," the statement reads.

