Zelenskyy: Russian troops lost about 20,000 people in Kharkiv region offensive

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about Russian losses during the offensive in Kharkiv region.

Zelensky said this in an interview with the BBC, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia really began a breakthrough to Kharkiv, its goal was to occupy a city with 1.5 million people... But we stopped this offensive, their offensive failed, and this is a fact.

They came in, the maximum point of their advance from the border was 10 km. We stopped them. About 20 thousand people died. These villages in this grey zone cost them. The grey zone is not because we have determined that it is grey or Russian, no, it was just shelled, and people were taken out in advance.

I don't see any success in this operation. And when we have enough reserves, we will restore the situation," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, the Kharkiv military operation reported that the enemy had moved additional assault groups of the 155th Separate Marine Brigade and the 18th Motorised Infantry Division of the 11th Army Corps in the area of Hlyboke to prepare for offensive actions.