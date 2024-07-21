ENG
Soldiers of 47th Brigade eliminate occupiers in basement with 4 kilograms of high explosive. VIDEO

The pilots of the unmanned systems battalion of the 47th Mechanized Brigade of the Strike Drones Company continue to destroy the Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction on a daily basis.

The soldiers shared new footage of their work, Censor.NET reports.

"The infantry reported that the enemy was amassing forces in the basement to assault in a group. The pilots didn't think twice and sent 4 kilograms of pure high explosive down there. The remains of the occupiers were mixed with concrete, so it was impossible to establish their number," the soldiers said.

