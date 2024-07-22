Cable break on amusement ride in Kyiv: Man’s body was recovered from Dnieper river. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In Kyiv, the body of a 20-year-old man who fell as a result of a cable car collapse near the Pedestrian Bridge on 21 July was recovered from the Dnipro River.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published by Kyiv 24.

It is noted that the body was 30 metres from the shore.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that a 20-year-old man fell into the Dnieper River in Kyiv due to a broken cable on an amusement ride.

The State Emergency Service later said that search and rescue operations on the Dnieper River in Kyiv had been completed.

