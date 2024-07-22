ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10295 visitors online
News
22 578 89

Cable break on amusement ride in Kyiv: Man’s body was recovered from Dnieper river. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In Kyiv, the body of a 20-year-old man who fell as a result of a cable car collapse near the Pedestrian Bridge on 21 July was recovered from the Dnipro River.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published by Kyiv 24.

It is noted that the body was 30 metres from the shore.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that a 20-year-old man fell into the Dnieper River in Kyiv due to a broken cable on an amusement ride.

The State Emergency Service later said that search and rescue operations on the Dnieper River in Kyiv had been completed.

Read more: In Kyiv, 20-year-old man fell into Dnieper River after cable broke on amusement ride. Search for him will continue on Monday. VIDEO

Тіло хлопця, який впав внаслідок обриву троса на атракціоні в Києві, дістали з Дніпра
Тіло хлопця, який впав внаслідок обриву троса на атракціоні в Києві, дістали з Дніпра
Тіло хлопця, який впав внаслідок обриву троса на атракціоні в Києві, дістали з Дніпра
Тіло хлопця, який впав внаслідок обриву троса на атракціоні в Києві, дістали з Дніпра

Author: 

attraction (2) Kyyiv (2016) death (1535) emergency_regime (10)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 