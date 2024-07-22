Explosions occurred in Kherson

On the afternoon of 22 July, explosions were heard in Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne TV correspondents.

No air alert was declared in the Kherson region.

The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the northeast.

