Macron proposes ’political truce’ in France for Olympics

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that the Olympic Games in Paris will be a moment of "political truce" amid attempts to form a new government after the early elections.

Macron's statement is cited by Le Monde, Censor.NET reports.

Answering questions from journalists during a visit to the Olympic village in Saint-Denis, the president spoke of a "sporting celebration" combined with an "Olympic and political truce".

"It is the Games that will be at the centre of the country's life, and the world will be in France because of them," Macron said, without specifying whether this meant he would not appoint a prime minister before the Olympics.

Macron's entourage said that the appointment of a prime minister to replace Gabriel Attal, who resigned and is in charge of current affairs, is unlikely before the Olympics, "unless there is a huge acceleration" in the negotiations.

Earlier it was reported that the far-right National Rally of Marine Le Pen and its allies (the Republican Party faction) failed to get enough votes for an absolute majority in the French parliament in the second round of the French parliamentary elections.