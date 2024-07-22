ENG
Latvia has sent Ukraine batch of more than 500 drones - Defense Minister Spruds. PHOTOS

Latvia has sent Ukraine a new batch of drones as part of the Drone Coalition.

This was announced by the Minister of Defence Andris Spruds, Censor.NET reports.

"A batch of more than 500 drones is on its way to Ukraine," he said.

Латвія відправила Україні нову партію дронів
Латвія відправила Україні нову партію дронів
Латвія відправила Україні нову партію дронів

