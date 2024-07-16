Latvia and Germany to jointly purchase drones for Ukraine

Latvia and Germany have agreed to jointly purchase drones to support Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Delfi.

At the NATO summit in Washington, Latvia and Germany agreed to deepen cooperation within the drone coalition to secure orders for drones to support Ukraine.

"Within the framework of the drone coalition, an initiative will be implemented to provide Ukraine with reconnaissance drones, armoured drones, drones equipped with artificial intelligence, and drone defence equipment.

This can be achieved by inviting other coalition members to sign contracts with drone manufacturers in Latvia and Germany," said Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds.

During the NATO summit, members of the drone coalition signed a Memorandum of Understanding to coordinate cooperation, develop drone technologies and use them to support Ukraine and strengthen the defence capabilities of the alliance.

