Zaluzhnyi discusses security of grain corridors with International Maritime Organization Secretary General Dominguez

Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Valerii Zaluzhnyi discussed the security of grain corridors and Ukrainian port infrastructure with Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization Arsenio Dominguez.

Zaluzhnyi said this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I am glad to have met with the current Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization, Arsenio Dominguez, for the first time. We discussed the security of grain corridors, Ukrainian port infrastructure and shipping in the Black and Azov Seas, which is blocked by Russia," he said.

Zaluzhnyi emphasized that the thievery of Ukrainian grain by the enemy must be stopped and punished in accordance with international law.

The Ambassador of Ukraine thanked Dominguez and the entire IMO team for their support of Ukraine and our sailors who suffered from Russian aggression.

"Ukraine will continue to remain the breadbasket of Europe and the entire free world," Zaluzhnyi added.