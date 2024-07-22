’Stefanishyna: Johnson’s ’peace plan’ is his own thoughts, he is acting in best interests of Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers has responded to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "peace proposals".

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Former Prime Minister Johnson is acting solely on his own initiative, these are his own thoughts. We should appreciate his courage because he met with Trump on his own initiative. He tried to explain the situation in Ukraine. Such a voice is very valuable because it has authority, recognition and communication with colleagues from the Republican Party," Stefanishyna said.

According to the deputy prime minister, Johnson is trying to create a field for discussion.

"He has the right to his opinion. He is acting in the best interests of Ukraine and can afford to do so because he knows the position of our president and the position of Ukrainians," she added.

As a reminder, on 17 July 2024, Boris Johnson met with Donald Trump and discussed the situation in Ukraine.

Johnson said that he was confident that Trump could end the war on the right terms for Ukraine and the West.