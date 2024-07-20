Former British Prime Minister Johnson believes Trump can end war - on right terms for Ukraine and West

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that former White House chief of staff and current US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump can end the war on the right terms for Ukraine and the West, as he understands that "Ukraine's defeat will be a huge defeat for America".

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, he wrote about this in his column for the Daily Mail.

According to Johnson, after talking to Trump this week, he is more convinced than ever that he has the power to save Ukraine. He believes that Trump understands "the reality: Ukraine's defeat would be a huge defeat for America. And it is not only about the loss of freedom and democracy, but also about the enslavement of the Ukrainian people.

"I believe that Trump can bring it (the war - Ed.) to an end - on the right terms for Ukraine and the West. I emphasise that I cannot be sure what he will do if elected. But this is what he might do," Johnson wrote.

According to Johnson, Trump could build a lot for a world in which "Putin is finally convinced that the future of Ukraine is the future of a free, sovereign and independent European country".

Read more: Nikiforov on Zelenskyy and Trump’s conversation: There is principled agreement of both sides to meet. Possibility of visit to Ukraine was discussed

He noted that Trump could simply do what comes naturally to him - cut through the red tape and delays; give the Ukrainians the necessary permits; and then, when Putin is pushed back again, he could offer a deal.

In his view, Putin would have to retreat to at least pre-invasion borders in 2022, and to avoid future conflict and uncertainty, the "rest of Ukraine" should be recognised as a free country, able to choose its own destiny in the EU and NATO.

Johnson believes that Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia is the path to better relations with Russia. He added that there are all sorts of incentives that could work with Putin. In particular, the Kremlin leader "will be able to claim that the 'special military operation' - the so-called invasion - was successful and that he 'denazified Ukraine', and special protection measures may be provided for Russian speakers.

"First of all, with Trump in the White House, there is a real prospect of a certain global rapprochement with Russia, and with Putin, a return to the days when Russia was a respected partner of the G8. But there is only one way to achieve this outcome - through force. A Trump-led Washington will have to show that international borders must be respected and that the Soviet empire cannot be restored by force," the column says.

Johnson also reiterated the thesis that if Trump were in the White House, Putin would not be "so reckless and criminal as to invade Ukraine".

Earlier it was reported that the US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, Donald Trump, "as the next president of the United States", promised to end the war.