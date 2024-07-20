After conversation with Zelenskyy, Trump promised to end war in Ukraine

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has promised to end the war "as the next president of the United States".

According to Censor.NET, Trump announced this on the social network Truth Social.

He noted that Zelenskyy congratulated him on his official nomination as the party's presidential candidate and condemned the attempted assassination attempt on Trump's life in Pennsylvania.

"President Zelenskyy and I had a very good phone conversation today. He congratulated me on a very successful Republican National Convention and on becoming the Republican presidential nominee for the United States," he said in a statement.

After speaking with Zelenskyy, Trump once again promised to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

"I am grateful to President Zelenskyy for reaching out to me because as your next President of the United States, I will bring peace to the world and end the war that has taken so many lives and destroyed countless innocent families," Trump wrote.

Read also on Censor.NET: Zelensky on Trump's statements about ending the war in "24 hours": This will mean the surrender of our territories

According to him, Ukraine and Russia "will be able to come together and agree on a deal that will end the violence and pave the way for prosperity".

To recap, Zelenskyy said after his conversation with Trump that they had agreed to discuss in person "what steps can make the peace fair and truly lasting".