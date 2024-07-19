Zelenskyy on Trump’s statements about end of war in "24 hours": This will mean surrender of our territories

\President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the statement of former US President Donald Trump to end the war in Ukraine in "24 hours".In his opinion, Ukraine would have to pay for it.

As Censor.NET informs, he stated this in an interview with the BBC.

Everyone will be happy if one person in the world, it doesn't matter if it's Donald Trump or someone else, let it be Donald Trump, could stop the war in 24 hours. But the question is at what price and who will pay it," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Ukraine would have to pay for this.

"I don't mean that his (Trump - ed.) idea is to make us pay. But if he wants to do it within 24 hours, the easy way is to make us pay," he emphasized.

According to the president, he understands what this means - to stop fighting, give up territories, and forget about sanctions.

"This will mean simply stopping - and giving (territories - ed.), and forgetting. Sanctions will be lifted, Putin will get the land, he will make it a victory for his society. We will never go for it and there is no one in the world who can push us to do it," Zelenskyy summarized.

It will be recalled that US presidential candidate Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that if he is elected president, he can stop Russia's war against Ukraine in 1 day.

During a speech at the Republican convention, Trump promised to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. In his opinion, he can stop any war with a phone call.

