Trump: "I will end every international crisis, including terrible war between Russia and Ukraine"

During his speech at the Republican convention, US presidential candidate Donald Trump promised to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. In his opinion, he can stop any war with a phone call.

Trump said that the world is on the brink of World War III and promised to change the situation - something that the current US government, led by President Biden, seems unable to do.

I will put an end to every international crisis created by the current administration, including the terrible war with Russia and Ukraine that would never have happened if I had been president," he said.

According to him, the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan prompted Russia to invade Ukraine.

The 45th President of the United States noted that there have been no wars under his watch, with the exception of ISIS, and he will stop all wars with a phone call.

"I will stop these wars with just a phone call. I can stop any war with a phone call," the Republican added.

Trump also reminded that under other US presidents, Russia invaded Georgia, seized Crimea, and "under the current administration, it wants to take over the whole of Ukraine". The former US president added that when he was in the White House, "Russia didn't take anything away". Both Russia and China were afraid of him.

Trump warned that World War III would be terrible because of the weapons now available to mankind.

"These weapons are destructive. It is time for change," he concluded.

