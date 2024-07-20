Zelenskyy had telephone conversation with Trump

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with former White House chief of staff and current US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

"I spoke to Donald Trump. I congratulated him on the Republican Party nomination and condemned the horrific attack in Pennsylvania. I wished him strength and absolute security in the future.

I noted the vital importance of bipartisan and bicameral American support for the defense of our country's freedom and independence. Ukraine will always be grateful to the United States for its help in strengthening our ability to resist Russian terror. Russian attacks on our cities and villages continue every day," Zelenskyy wrote.

According to the President of Ukraine, he and Trump agreed to discuss during a personal meeting "what steps can make the peace fair and truly lasting."

Read also on Censor.NET: Zelensky on Trump's statements about ending the war in "24 hours": This will mean the surrender of our territories