Russians are agitating Ukrainians to leave occupied territories for remote regions of Russia - National Resistance Centre

The Kremlin continues its policy of changing the demographic composition of the temporarily occupied territories.

This was reported by the National Resistance Centre (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russians are agitating residents of the occupied territories to move to Russia and receive housing certificates in distant regions. They are motivated to leave allegedly for security reasons, but the overall goal is to evict as many Ukrainians from the region as possible.

"Thus, the Russians use various methods to evict Ukrainians: from forced deportation to financial incentives. Instead, the enemy brings its specialists to the TOT who are more loyal to the Kremlin, which changes the demographic composition of the population," the NRC said.

