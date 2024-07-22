Russian army launches missile attack in Odesa region: administrative building and private enterprise are partially destroyed. PHOTOS
Today, on 21 July, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.
"Civilian objects were again targeted by the Russians. The strike partially destroyed the facade of the administrative building of a private enterprise, warehouses, and damaged civilian vehicles. Fortunately, there were no human casualties or injuries," said Kiper.
As Censor.NET wrote, on the morning of 22 July, the Russian army attacked Sadove in the Kherson city territorial community.
