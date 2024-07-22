ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5603 visitors online
News
6 146 3

Russian army launches missile attack in Odesa region: administrative building and private enterprise are partially destroyed. PHOTOS

Today, on 21 July, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

"Civilian objects were again targeted by the Russians. The strike partially destroyed the facade of the administrative building of a private enterprise, warehouses, and damaged civilian vehicles. Fortunately, there were no human casualties or injuries," said Kiper.

As Censor.NET wrote, on the morning of 22 July, the Russian army attacked Sadove in the Kherson city territorial community.

Наслідки обстрілу Одещини 22 липня
Росіяни вчергове вдарили по Одещині ракетами

See more: Mayor of Odesa region, who was engaged in racketeering, was detained - SSU. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (13016) Odeska region (619) rocket (1573)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 