Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 568,980 people (+1220 per day), 8288 tanks, 15,694 artillery systems, 16,000 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defence forces have eliminated 568,980 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.07.24 are approximately:

  • personnel  ‒ about 568980 (+1220) people,
  • tanks ‒ 8288 (+4) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles  ‒ 16000 (+20) units,
  • artillery systems  – 15694 (+57) units,
  • MLRS – 1125 (+2) units,
  • air defence systems  ‒ 901 (+1) units,
  • aircraft  – 362 (+0) units,
  • helicopters  – 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 12511 (+36),
  • cruise missiles  ‒ 2401 (+0),
  • ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines  - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks – 21202 (+64) units,
  • special equipment  ‒ 2640 (+3)

Знищення російської армії на 23 липня

