Soldiers of 14th Regiment of AFU destroyed enemy cameras, antennas, surveillance systems and radar systems of occupiers. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders destroyed the enemy's cameras, antennas, surveillance systems and radar systems with kamikaze drone strikes.
The Russian equipment was discovered by soldiers of the 14th Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine together with soldiers of the 74th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password