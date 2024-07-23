Governor of Krasnodar Krai claims alleged attack by Ukrainian UAVs on "Kavkaz" port: Ferry boat is on fire, there are injured and dead

Local authorities in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation claim an alleged attack by Ukrainian drones on the "Kavkaz" port.

This was reported by Governor Veniamin Kondratiev in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, in the morning of 23 July, drones allegedly attacked a ferry ship in the port "Kavkaz".

Emergency services are currently working at the scene.

Kondratiev claims that the attack allegedly resulted in injuries and deaths among the crew and port staff.

No further details are available at this time.