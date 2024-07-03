Explosions were heard in Novorossiysk, Mayor Kravchenko claims attack by unmanned boats. VIDEO

On the night of 3 July, Russian Novorossiysk was attacked by unmanned boats.

This was announced by the mayor of the city Andriy Kravchenko in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"An attack by unmanned boats is being repelled in Novorossiysk. Please remain calm, follow safety measures, stay in safe places. Do not be in the open space by the sea," he wrote at 3am.

Local telegram channels reported that the explosions from the sea lasted more than 30 minutes.

See more: Explosions occurred in temporarily occupied Crimea - media. PHOTOS

The threat in Novorossiysk has now been declared over. There is no information yet on the consequences of the attack.