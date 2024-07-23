Zelenskyy submits bills to Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and general mobilisation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada draft laws on the extension of martial law in Ukraine and "On the extension of the term of general mobilisation" until 9 November 2024.

According to Censor.NET, the respective draft laws No. 11434 and No. 11433 have been registered on the Rada's website.

As noted, the martial law and general mobilisation are to be extended for another 90 days.

Both bills have been sent to the relevant committee for consideration.

According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak from the "Voice" party, the bills will be approved at a meeting today, 23 July.

Read more: VR extended martial law and mobilization for 90 days - until August 11, 2024

This will be the 12th decision to extend martial law and general mobilisation since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

The last time the Verkhovna Rada voted to extend martial law and general mobilisation in Ukraine was in May - until 11 August 2024.