Court once again arrests Medvedchuk’s yacht and hands it over to ARMA - SBI

Based on the SBI materials, on July 19, the court granted the motion of the Prosecutor General's Office to arrest the yacht "ROYAL ROMANCE" owned by Viktor Medvedchuk and transfer it to the ARMA.

"SBI officers opened criminal proceedings based on evidence collected by the financial intelligence units of Ukraine regarding the ownership of the ROYAL ROMANCE yacht by Viktor Medvedchuk, a former People`s Deputy from the OPFL accused of high treason.

Based on these materials, on July 19, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv granted the request of the Prosecutor General's Office to arrest the yacht and transfer it to the National Agency of Ukraine for Finding, Tracing and Management of Assets," the statement said.

The SBI notes that the investigation has data on Medvedchuk's possible illegal legalization of property. It is about the fictitious sale of a yacht through offshore companies whose ultimate beneficiary is his wife. This and other Medvedchuk's property has also been seized in other criminal proceedings of the State Bureau of Investigation.

As a reminder, in March 2022, the 92-meter yacht Royal Romance of Putin's godfather Viktor Medvedchuk was arrested in Croatia. After it was transferred to the ARMA, it was planned to be sold, but this has not yet happened.

On July 23, People`s Deputy from the Voice faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the ARMA would not be able to sell Medvedchuk's seized yacht. According to him, a court in Croatia canceled its arrest. The Prosecutor General's Office stated that Medvedchuk's yacht was under indefinite arrest.