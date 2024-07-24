ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5513 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
250 0

As result of dropping explosives from drone by occupiers, resident of Romashkove in Kherson region was injured

Обстріл Херсонщини

Russian occupation forces continue to attack civilians in the Kherson region with drones.

This was reported by the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russians dropped explosives from a drone, injuring a 63-year-old resident of the village of Romashkove in the Bilozerka community.

It is reported that the woman was diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds to her legs. The victim was hospitalized for medical care.

Read more: Russian troops attack Donetsk region with FPV drones: three pensioners are wounded

As a reminder, today ruscists attacked rescuers who were extinguishing a fire in the Kherson region.

Author: 

shoot out (12960) Khersonska region (2034)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 