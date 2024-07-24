As result of dropping explosives from drone by occupiers, resident of Romashkove in Kherson region was injured

Russian occupation forces continue to attack civilians in the Kherson region with drones.

This was reported by the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.



As noted, the Russians dropped explosives from a drone, injuring a 63-year-old resident of the village of Romashkove in the Bilozerka community.



It is reported that the woman was diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds to her legs. The victim was hospitalized for medical care.

As a reminder, today ruscists attacked rescuers who were extinguishing a fire in the Kherson region.