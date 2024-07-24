Russian troops attack Donetsk region with FPV drones: three pensioners are wounded

On July 24, Russian troops shelled the Donetsk region once again: three people were injured.

This was reported by the spokeswoman for the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office Anastasia Miedviedeva, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainska Pravda.

"During the evacuation from the dangerous region, a 69-year-old woman received multiple shrapnel wounds. The minibus she was in was attacked by Russians with an "FPV drone" near the village of Mykolaivka, Kramatorsk district," Miedviedeva said.

In addition, Russians shelled the village of Hrodivka, as a result of which an 80-year-old pensioner was injured on the territory of a private household. He was hospitalized with mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds.

"Using an FPV drone, the Russian Federation Armed Forces struck at the residential sector of Chasiv Yar. From there, a 68-year-old resident was taken to a medical facility and diagnosed with a mine-blast injury," the spokeswoman said.

