China will not supply weapons to Russia - Zelenskyy

Beijing will not supply weapons to Moscow.

This was stated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's trip to China, Censor.NET reports.

"Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who is on a visit to China these days, held talks with his counterpart and reported to me on the results of the meeting. This is the first visit of a Ukrainian official at this level in many years. And this is good. There is a clear signal that China supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," the President said.

In addition, he said, it was confirmed that China will not supply weapons to Russia. "I expect a detailed report from the minister upon my return to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also noted that he expects a detailed report from the minister upon his return to Ukraine.

Read more: Chinese companies supply arms parts to Belarusian defence contractor with Russian ties, - media reports