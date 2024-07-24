In Kharkiv, Russians hit yard of house of businessman and volunteer Yurii Sapronov with GAB. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 24 July, the house of businessman and volunteer Yurii Sapronov in Kharkiv came under an enemy air strike. Two of his assistants were injured. The house was damaged and the volunteer's car was completely destroyed.

This is reported by Suspilne Kharkiv, Censor.NET informs.

"This is a war, we are fighting animals. People are being hunted every day, today they hit me. We will rebuild. I will find out if it was a targeted hit. The people are alive, two of my assistants were injured, they have lacerations on their faces, one of them has a leg injury. It was a guard house, garages. There was a lot of destruction. I have lived here for 17 years, there are several buildings here. For all these 17 years I did not like it much, we will rebuild and restore it. I was not injured, my wife was not injured, the car was hit directly. A piece of the engine and a disk remained from the car. Now we need to find out if the cats survived. I don't see them yet," the businessman told Suspilne.

Previously, the ruscists hit the volunteer's yard with a UMPB D30. According to Sapronov, he had left home at the time of the attack.

Later, the volunteer posted on Facebook that he had found five of his six cats after a Russian air strike on his home.

On 24 July, around 5:00 p.m., Russians attacked near the centre of Kharkiv.

