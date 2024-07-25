ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 571,350 people (+1,230 per day), 8,313 tanks, 15,804 artillery systems, 16,039 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 571,350 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 07.25.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 571,350 (+1,230) people,
  • tanks‒ 8313 (+11) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 16,039 (+26) units,
  • artillery systems – 15,804 (+45) units,
  • MLRS – 1125 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 904 (+2) units,
  • aircraft – 363 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 12610 (+66),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2402 (+0),
  • ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 21358 (+79) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 2661 (+11)

Втрати Рф за добу

