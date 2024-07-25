There is no threat of encircling Chasiv Yar. Ruscists fail to implement their primary intentions - AFU

Russian troops in the direction of Chasiv Yar are trying to advance from the flanks and avoid direct assaults on the city.

Oleh Kalashnikov, an officer of the press service of the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Roman Dashkevich, said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Today, there is no threat of encirclement, there is no threat. If you look at the situation, the enemy is not able to implement the intentions that it had at first and continues to implement," he said.

According to him, the Russian occupiers are avoiding a direct assault on the city, as this could lead to heavy losses.

See also Censor.NET: Chasiv Yar destroyed by Russian shelling. Video of the drone

Kalashnikov noted that Russian troops conduct attacks in small groups of up to eight people after intensive artillery training.

The Russian army is also using drones with drops. At the same time, the enemy does not use armored vehicles.

"The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, as we are able to repel the assaults," the officer added.

Read on Censor.NET: Ukrainian Armed Forces have every chance to push Russians back from Chasiv Yar - Khortytsia unit