Ukrainian Armed Forces have every chance to push Russians back from Chasiv Yar - Khortytsia OSGT

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have every chance to push the Russian occupiers away from Chasiv Yar.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by the spokesman for the Khortytsia OSGT Nazar Voloshyn during a telethon.

Voloshyn explained that the enemy also continued to try to storm and show their presence in the Chasiv Yar area, but stressed that the defence forces were fighting back and holding on.

"Chasiv Yar is a Ukrainian town and there is every chance that the enemy will be pushed back from there and destroyed in that direction, as it was before," the spokesman said.

Earlier it was reported that over three months - in April, May, and June - Russians lost approximately 82,000 people in the eastern direction.